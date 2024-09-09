TCL to Introduce Home Energy Management System at IFA 2024 (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, Introduced its groundbreaking Home Energy Management System (TCL HEMS) at IFA 2024 in Berlin, from 6 to 10 September. Designed to redefine Home Energy Management, TCL HEMS promises a smarter, greener, and more efficient future for households. Managing household Energy devices can be challenging due to the lack of unified Systems and seamless connectivity. TCL HEMS addresses this by integrating essential Energy and electronics components—solar panels, inverters, Energy storage batteries, heat pumps, EV chargers, and other Home appliances—into a single, cohesive System. This innovation allows users to effortlessly control and monitor their entire Energy ecoSystem through the TCL Home app, providing a unified interface for maximum convenience.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
