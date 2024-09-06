Trintech Positioned as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Financial Close Management (FCM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based Financial Close Solutions for the Office of Finance, as a 2024 technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Financial Close Management (FCM), Q3 2024. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a non-biased detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based Financial Close Solutions for the Office of Finance, as a 2024 technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Financial Close Management (FCM), Q3 2024. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a non-biased detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Trintech Achieves Another Record - Breaking Quarter in Bookings with Meaningful Innovation and Customer Success - Integris, Purdue Federal Credit Union, Jenni Kayne and Insomnia Cookies Among Companies Who Partnered with Trintech in Q2 DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - Trintech , a leading global provider of cloud - based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, continues to expand its market leadership and global footprint in Q2 ... adnkronos
- Trintech Achieves Another Record - Breaking Quarter in Bookings with Meaningful Innovation and Customer Success - Integris, Purdue Federal Credit Union, Jenni Kayne and Insomnia Cookies Among Companies Who Partnered with Trintech in Q2 DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - Trintech , a leading global provider of cloud - based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, continues to expand its market leadership and global footprint in Q2 ... adnkronos
Video Trintech PositionedVideo Trintech Positioned