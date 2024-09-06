SIFI TO PRESENT NEW PRODUCTS AND SCIENTIFIC DATA DURING THE 42ND CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF CATARACT AND REFRACTIVE SURGEONS (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) CATANIA, Italy, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
SIFI, a leading international ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce that it will PRESENT two product innovations and new SCIENTIFIC DATA DURING the upcoming CONGRESS of The EUROPEAN SOCIETY of CATARACT and REFRACTIVE SURGEONS (ESCRS) which will take place from September 6-10 in Barcelona (Spain). "SIFI is pioneering the integration of wavefront technology with ocular surface management technologies to advance the standard of care in REFRACTIVE CATARACT surgery. By tailoring intraocular lens optics and ocular surface treatments, our solutions allow patients to achieve superior quality of vision," said Maria Cristina Curatolo, SIFI's Executive Director of Innovation and Medical Science.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
SIFI, a leading international ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce that it will PRESENT two product innovations and new SCIENTIFIC DATA DURING the upcoming CONGRESS of The EUROPEAN SOCIETY of CATARACT and REFRACTIVE SURGEONS (ESCRS) which will take place from September 6-10 in Barcelona (Spain). "SIFI is pioneering the integration of wavefront technology with ocular surface management technologies to advance the standard of care in REFRACTIVE CATARACT surgery. By tailoring intraocular lens optics and ocular surface treatments, our solutions allow patients to achieve superior quality of vision," said Maria Cristina Curatolo, SIFI's Executive Director of Innovation and Medical Science.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Chi sono i parlamentari più presenti e quelli più assenteisti: la classifica - Chi sono i parlamentari più presenti e quelli che disertano più spesso le sedute dell'Aula? Due leghisti, insieme a un esponente di Fdi fanno il record a Palazzo Madama, con il 100% di presenze.Continua a leggere . fanpage
- Oristano è “la culla del talento italiano” a Parigi 2024: ecco la classifica delle province più rappresentate - 82 sono le province con almeno un rappresentante. Lorenzo Patta nella staffetta, il canottiere Stefano Oppo, Sergio Massidda impegnato nel sollevamento pesi e la pallavolista Alessia Orro rappresentano la culla di talenti più “famosa” d’Italia. Così come gli olimpionici azzurri di origine straniera, ben 36 (9% del totale) di cui circa la metà arrivati in età prescolare nel Belpaese. ilfattoquotidiano
- Tour de France, Giulio Ciccone risponde presente sui Pirenei: altro 5° posto e obiettivo classifica - Ma per gli appassionati italiani si accende la speranza con Giulio Ciccone, per far tornare nuovamente il Bel Paese protagonista alla Grande Boucle. Certo, Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) è lontano poco più di tre minuti, mentre su Carlos Rodriguez i re minuti sono precisi. Difatti non ha risposto all’attacco di Pogacar e ai tentativi di ricucire di Vingegard ed Evenepoel, ma ha proseguito con il suo passo in maniera anche agevole, con il quinto posto a 1’23” dalla maglia gialla (e a 13” dal terzo posto di Evenepoel) che alla fine lo premia. oasport
- SIFI TO PRESENT NEW PRODUCTS AND SCIENTIFIC DATA DURING THE 42ND CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF CATARACT AND REFRACTIVE SURGEONS - sifi, a leading international ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce that it will present two product innovations and new scientific data during the upcoming Congress of The European Society of Ca ... adnkronos
- SIFI S.p.A.: SIFI TO PRESENT NEW PRODUCTS AND SCIENTIFIC DATA DURING THE 42ND CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF CATARACT AND REFRACTIVE SURGEONS - sifi, a leading international ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce that it will present two product innovations and new scientific data during ... finanznachrichten.de
Video SIFI PRESENTVideo SIFI PRESENT