AEW: Lo scontro BCC vs Elite si allarga, ad All Out titoli tag in palio oltre a Danielson vs Perry (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) A due settimane dall’incredibile trionfo di All In, Bryan Danielson dovrà difendere per la prima volta il titolo AEW nel PPV All Out e lo farà contro Jack Perry, sempre più in ascesa affiancato dagli Young Bucks in questa nuova versione dell’Elite che comprende anche Kazuchika Okada. Due stable contrapposte, poichè al fianco di Danielson ci sono Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli e PAC, mentre sullo sfondo c’è il ritorno dello spauracchio Jon Moxley, che non si è ancora complimentato con l’amico, mentre questa notte incrociando Perry nel backstage lo ha elogiato, a modo suo. Fame di oro I campioni AEW Trios del BCC questa notte hanno disputato un match contro Will Ospreay e i Conglomeration, un bel match molto equilibrato e vinto alla fine dai campioni grazie alla swing di Castagnoli su O’Reilly.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- AEW star stops Jack Perry from clobbering Bryan Danielson with a steel chair - An AEW star saved Bryan danielson from being clobbered with a steel chair by Jack perry this week on Dynamite. The talent in question is Claudio Castagnoli. msn
- Young Bucks Set For Tag Title Action At AEW All Out - The Young Bucks will be in action at AEW All Out, defending their titles against two of the AEW World Trios Champions. wrestlinginc
- AEW World Tag Team Title Match Set For AEW All Out - Another title match has been confirmed for AEW All Out. On the September 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC beat Will Ospreay, Orange ... msn
