AEW | Lo scontro BCC vs Elite si allarga ad All Out titoli tag in palio oltre a Danielson vs Perry

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) A due settimane dall’incredibile trionfo di All In, Bryandovrà difendere per la prima volta il titolo AEW nel PPV All Out e lo farà contro Jack, sempre più in ascesa affiancato dagli Young Bucks in questa nuova versione dell’che comprende anche Kazuchika Okada. Due stable contrapposte, poichè al fianco dici sono Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli e PAC, mentre sullo sfondo c’è il ritorno dello spauracchio Jon Moxley, che non si è ancora complimentato con l’amico, mentre questa notte incrociandonel backstage lo ha elogiato, a modo suo. Fame di oro I campioni AEW Trios del BCC questa notte hanno disputato un match contro Will Ospreay e i Conglomeration, un bel match molto equilibrato e vinto alla fine dai campioni grazie alla swing di Castagnoli su O’Reilly.