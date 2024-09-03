Mia Farrow | Capisco perfettamente se gli attori scelgono di lavorare con Woody Allen

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) In passatoè stato accusato di violenza sessuale da Dylan, la figlia adottiva che il regista condivideva con l'ex compagna Mia. Mia"capisce" glichedicon il suo ex. L'attrice e attivista è apparsa sulla CBS Sunday Morning domenica mattina e ha parlato apertamente di, con cui ha avuto una relazione dal 1980 al 1992. In quel periodo laè apparsa in 13 film del regista. Dopo la fine della loro relazione,iniziò a frequentare e poi sposò la figlia adottiva della, Soon-Yi Previn. Il regista è stato anche accusato di abusi sessuali da un'altra figlia di, Dylan, che sosteneva chel'avesse molestata quando aveva 7