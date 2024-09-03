Mia Farrow: "Capisco perfettamente se gli attori scelgono di lavorare con Woody Allen" (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) In passato Woody Allen è stato accusato di violenza sessuale da Dylan, la figlia adottiva che il regista condivideva con l'ex compagna Mia Farrow. Mia Farrow "capisce perfettamente" gli attori che scelgono di lavorare con il suo ex Woody Allen. L'attrice e attivista è apparsa sulla CBS Sunday Morning domenica mattina e ha parlato apertamente di Allen, con cui ha avuto una relazione dal 1980 al 1992. In quel periodo la Farrow è apparsa in 13 film del regista. Dopo la fine della loro relazione, Allen iniziò a frequentare e poi sposò la figlia adottiva della Farrow, Soon-Yi Previn. Il regista è stato anche accusato di abusi sessuali da un'altra figlia di Farrow, Dylan Farrow, che sosteneva che Allen l'avesse molestata quando aveva 7Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
