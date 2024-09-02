CGTN: China, Africa set to embrace closer economic, trade ties at FOCAC (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Located 95 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa, in the heart of the East African Rift, the Adama Wind Power Project stands tall with its impressive 80-meter-high white turbines. The project, built by Chinese companies, is a landmark in the partnership between China and African countries. Since they started operating in May 2015, the wind turbines have been a vital source of power for about 600,000 households. They have helped ease Ethiopia's power shortages, reduced the need for diesel generators and supported economic growth. Around 2,100 local jobs were created and several universities are involved in training and maintenance. This hands-on experience has prepared many for future roles in Ethiopia's wind energy sector. Adama city has also seen significant growth, with its population rising from 324,000 in 2015 to over 480,000 in 2023.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
