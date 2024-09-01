GUNTHER:”Il main event di Bad Blood spetta a Cody Rhodes” (Di domenica 1 settembre 2024) Ieri sera Bash in Berlin è iniziato in grande stile. Cody Rhodes ha difeso il suo Undisputed WWE Championship contro Kevin Owens. Rhodes ha ottenuto la vittoria e ha mantenuto con successo il suo titolo. L’evento si è concluso con GUNTHER che ha mantenuto il suo WWE World Heavyweight Championship dopo aver sconfitto Randy Orton. Durante un’intervista con Gorilla Position, GUNTHER ha affermato che, sebbene lui e Cody Rhodes facciano parte dello stesso team, i loro ruoli nello show non avevano molta importanza. GUNTHER ha dichiarato che Rhodes, come Undisputed WWE Champion, ha fatto un sacrificio per la squadra sabato, confermando, più o meno, che ricambierà il favore a WWE Bad Blood. Si aspetta che Rhodes sia nel main event, soprattutto perché l’evento si terrà nella città natale di Rhodes, Atlanta, Georgia.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
