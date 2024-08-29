AEW: Swerve Strickland e Adam Page si affronteranno ad All Out in uno Steel Cage match (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) Swerve Strickland è uscito da All In privo del suo titolo mondiale dopo aver perso al termine di un grande match contro Bryan Danielson. Fresco di rinnovo, con ricco adeguamento salariale, Strickland punterà sicuramente di nuovo al titolo AEW, ma adesso ha un nuovo, vecchio problema. Ad All In, Adam Page si è affacciato a bordo ring disturbando brevemente Strickland, una rivalità tra i due che va avanti da tanto tempo e che adesso è pronta ad arricchirsi di un nuovo capitolo. Ultimo atto? Questa notte Adam Page è stato impegnato sul ring contro Tomohiro Ishii ed è riuscito ad imporsi, faticando per oltre un quarto d’ora. Subito dopo la fine del match il cowboy è stato raggiunto sul ring da Strickland che è andato subito a muso duro contro di lui. Swerve ha iniziato provocando Page che per tutta risposta si è scagliato contro di lui verbalmente dandogli del “pezzo di m..da”.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
