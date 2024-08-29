AEW | Swerve Strickland e Adam Page si affronteranno ad All Out in uno Steel Cage match

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024)è uscito da All In privo del suo titolo mondiale dopo aver perso al termine di un grandecontro Bryan Danielson. Fresco di rinnovo, con ricco adeguamento salariale,punterà sicuramente di nuovo al titolo AEW, ma adesso ha un nuovo, vecchio problema. Ad All In,si è affacciato a bordo ring disturbando brevemente, una rivalità tra i due che va avanti da tanto tempo e che adesso è pronta ad arricchirsi di un nuovo capitolo. Ultimo atto? Questa notteè stato impegnato sul ring contro Tomohiro Ishii ed è riuscito ad imporsi, faticando per oltre un quarto d’ora. Subito dopo la fine delil cowboy è stato raggiunto sul ring dache è andato subito a muso duro contro di lui.ha iniziato provocandoche per tutta risposta si è scagliato contro di lui verbalmente dandogli del “pezzo di m..da”.