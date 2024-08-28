Laifen to Launch World's First Titanium Electric Toothbrush at IFA 2024 (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
Laifen, a pioneering lifestyle-tech brand, is set to break new ground in oral care with the Launch of the Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium at IFA Berlin 2024. This marks Laifen's third appearance at IFA, reflecting its rapid growth and consistent commitment to the global market. Since its inception in 2019, Laifen has empowered over 11 million users Worldwide with its innovative personal care appliances. The World's First Titanium Electric Toothbrush The new model incorporates high-end aerospace-grade Titanium materials into an Electric Toothbrush for the First time. Titanium is a biocompatible metal renowned for its non-toxicity and antibacterial properties, widely used in the medical field for applications. Integrating Titanium into personal dental care offers several key advantages.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
