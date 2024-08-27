Yaber to Reveal Two Groundbreaking Technologies in Upcoming Premier Theater Projectors at IFA Berlin 2024 (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) - NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
As IFA Berlin 2024 approaches, Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment Projectors, is thrilled to unveil two Groundbreaking Technologies that will power its latest flagship home Theater Projectors on Wednesday, September 4th, at 3 PM in the Hong Kong Room, Messe Berlin, Germany. The new flagship Projectors will showcase two cutting-edge technological innovations: CoolSwift and NovaGlow. Continuing the legacy of the flagship series, these advancements offer leading performance, innovative design and a high-quality experience for users. Full details will be unveiled at the launch event. Media can experience these technological advancements firsthand at the launch event. Meanwhile, a live stream will be available online on YouTube. For those interested in attending in person, please contact media@Yaber.com.
In line with this year's IFA theme, "Innovating the Future," Yaber's launch event is themed on "Looks Better, Sounds Perfect," which also serves as its slogan. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.
