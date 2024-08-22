Trudell Medical Limited expanding into respiratory diagnostics with agreement to acquire Vyaire Medical RDx (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) - LONDON, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Trudell Medical Limited has reached an agreement to purchase the RDx business unit of Vyaire Medical. RDx manufactures respiratory diagnostic products that are used in hospitals and private clinics worldwide and are trusted by specialists in the respiratory community. The purchase is subject to court approval and is expected to close in 8-12 weeks. The acquisition will expand Trudell Medical's already strong market position in aerosol drug delivery and lung health devices to include respiratory diagnostics. Trudell Medical intends to operate RDx as a separate business unit and maintain operations in Germany and California. The acquisition would ensure the continuation of service to RDx customers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Trudell Medical Limited has reached an agreement to purchase the RDx business unit of Vyaire Medical. RDx manufactures respiratory diagnostic products that are used in hospitals and private clinics worldwide and are trusted by specialists in the respiratory community. The purchase is subject to court approval and is expected to close in 8-12 weeks. The acquisition will expand Trudell Medical's already strong market position in aerosol drug delivery and lung health devices to include respiratory diagnostics. Trudell Medical intends to operate RDx as a separate business unit and maintain operations in Germany and California. The acquisition would ensure the continuation of service to RDx customers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Trudell Medical Limited expanding into respiratory diagnostics with agreement to acquire Vyaire Medical RDx - The purchase is subject to court approval and is expected to close in 8-12 weeks. The acquisition will expand trudell medical's already strong market position in aerosol drug delivery and lung health ... adnkronos
- Dalton Knecht held out of Lakers NBA summer league finale vs. Bulls due to 'team medical decision' - Former Tennessee basketball star Dalton Knecht is being held out of the Lakers' final NBA Summer League game Saturday due to a team decison. Here's more: ... palmbeachpost
Video Trudell MedicalVideo Trudell Medical