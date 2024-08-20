Undertaker: “Ho chiesto a Triple H di far tornare Raw a 2 ore quando sarà su Netflix” (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) Il passaggio di WWE Monday Night Raw a Netflix ha suscitato molte discussioni nel mondo del wrestling, e ora anche una leggenda come The Undertaker ha espresso la sua opinione sul futuro del programma. Il Deadman ha un suggerimento specifico per il nuovo capitolo di Raw: tornare a una trasmissione di due ore. La Conversazione con Triple H Durante il suo podcast Six Feet Under, The Undertaker ha rivelato di aver personalmente discusso la questione con Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Chief Content Officer della WWE. L’occasione si è presentata durante WWE SummerSlam, un evento che The Undertaker ha definito “un sacco di wrestling” per i suoi standard attuali. “Ho visto Paul, Triple H, alla fine della serata,” ha raccontato The Undertaker. “Sono andato da lui, gli ho dato un abbraccio. Gli ho detto arrivederci. Ho detto: ‘Ok, ci vediamo a Mania.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
