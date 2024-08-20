Undertaker | Ho chiesto a Triple H di far tornare Raw a 2 ore quando sarà su Netflix

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) Il passaggio di WWE Monday Night Raw aha suscitato molte discussioni nel mondo del wrestling, e ora anche una leggenda come Theha espresso la sua opinione sul futuro del programma. Il Deadman ha un suggerimento specifico per il nuovo capitolo di Raw:a una trasmissione di due ore. La Conversazione conH Durante il suo podcast Six Feet Under, Theha rivelato di aver personalmente discusso la questione con Paul “H” Levesque, Chief Content Officer della WWE. L’occasione si è presentata durante WWE SummerSlam, un evento che Theha definito “un sacco di wrestling” per i suoi standard attuali. “Ho visto Paul,H, alla fine della serata,” ha raccontato The. “Sono andato da lui, gli ho dato un abbraccio. Gli ho detto arrivederci. Ho detto: ‘Ok, ci vediamo a Mania.