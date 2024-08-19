CUKTECH Unveils the Ultimate Charging Companion: The CUKTECH 10, 100W, 10000mAh Power Bank with Fast Charging, 2 Ports, PPS PD, and Smart Display (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) NANJING, China, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Mobile Charging specialists, CUKTECH, is pleased to introduce the CUKTECH 10, a state-of-the-art 100W 10000mAh Power Bank designed to meet the diverse and demanding Charging needs of modern users. This Power Bank delivers unmatched performance, ensuring devices are charged at maximum speed, whether a laptop, Smartphone, or gaming console. The CUKTECH 10 is now available on Amazon store. The CUKTECH 10 is the Ultimate solution for high-Power Charging. It offers a single-port output capable of delivering an impressive 100W for laptops, up to 27W for iPhones, and 45W for Samsung Galaxy devices. This versatility ensures that devices remain Powered up and ready to go in record time. For gamers on the go, the CUKTECH 10 is a game-master Companion, seamlessly compatible with handheld consoles. It can charge a Nintendo Switch 1.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
