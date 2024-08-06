Cult of the Lamb la narrativa è pronta ad espandersi con il Pilgrim Comic Pack

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) Il devoto sviluppatore Massive Monster, il fedele scriba JoJo Zhou ed il maestro delle immagini scolpite Cales Dalmau hanno rivelato la loro più grande collaborazione fino ad oggi:, una nuova avventura interattiva che mostrerà il mondo diof thecome non l’avete mai visto prima, con personaggi nuovi e vecchi da incontrare e misteri da scoprire. lsi manifesterà insieme all’ultimo aggiornamento gratuito diof the, Unholy Alliance, il 12 agosto come DLC a pagamento per PC, Switch, PS5, PS4 e Xbox Series SX.