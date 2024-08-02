Zilla Fatu atterra a Cleveland alla vigilia di SummerSlam

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 2 agosto 2024)lavora principalmente per la Game Changer Wrestling(GCW) e farà parte del prossimo spettacolo Now and Forever 2024 della promozione, che sarà proprio a, Ohio. Il membro della famigliasarà in azione contro Joshua Bishop. Nella sua storia su Instagram,ha condiviso una foto dopo essere arrivato aarrives inahead of WWE(He's competing in this weekend's GCW show). pic.twitter.com/PAvsbcnMPL— WrestleSD (@wrestlesr) August 2, 2024non ha fretta di unirsifazione della Bloodlineha ammesso di non avere fretta di unirsi“Bloodline”. Durante un’intervista con Joey Franchize,ha dichiarato di essere felice nella sua posizione attuale.