Zilla Fatu atterra a Cleveland alla vigilia di SummerSlam (Di venerdì 2 agosto 2024) Zilla Fatu lavora principalmente per la Game Changer Wrestling(GCW) e farà parte del prossimo spettacolo Now and Forever 2024 della promozione, che sarà proprio a Cleveland, Ohio. Il membro della famiglia Fatu sarà in azione contro Joshua Bishop. Nella sua storia su Instagram, Fatu ha condiviso una foto dopo essere arrivato a Cleveland. Zilla Fatu arrives in Cleveland ahead of WWE SummerSlam (He's competing in this weekend's GCW show). pic.twitter.com/PAvsbcnMPL— WrestleSD (@wrestlesr) August 2, 2024 Zilla Fatu non ha fretta di unirsi alla fazione della Bloodline Zilla Fatu ha ammesso di non avere fretta di unirsi alla “Bloodline”. Durante un’intervista con Joey Franchize, Fatu ha dichiarato di essere felice nella sua posizione attuale.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
