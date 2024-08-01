Un cast stellare si unisce ad Al Pacino e Jessica Chastain in Lear Rex (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Lear Rex , il prossimo adattamento dell'opera di Shakespeare con protagonisti Al Pacino e Jessica Chastain, ha appena arricchito il suo cast di numerose star, tra cui Peter Dinklage e Rachel Brosnahan. Il premio Oscar Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), i vincitori dell'Emmy Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) e Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), il candidato all'Oscar LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), Chris Messina (Argo), Ted Levine (Il silenzio degli innocenti), Danny Huston (The Constant Gardener), Matthew Jacobs (Bar America), Rhys Coiro (Entourage) e Stephen Dorff (Blade) si sono uniti ai premi Oscar Al Pacino e Jessica Chastain in Lear Rex di Bernard Rose, un adattamento cinematografico del Re Lear di Shakespeare. DeBose ha visto il successo con West Side Story di Steven Spielberg, per il quale ha vintoLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Lear Rex Movie Cast Adds Rachel Brosnahan, LaKeith Stanfield, Peter Dinklage, & More - Lear Rex, an upcoming King Lear movie adaptation starring Al pacino and Jessica Chastain, has added Rachel Brosnahan, LaKeith Stanfield, Peter Dinklage, and more to the cast. Lear Rex is a forthcoming ... msn
- Un cast stellare si unisce ad Al Pacino e Jessica Chastain in Lear Rex - Lear Rex , il prossimo adattamento dell'opera di Shakespeare con protagonisti Al pacino e Jessica Chastain, ha appena arricchito il suo cast di numerose star, tra cui Peter Dinklage e Rachel Brosnahan ... movieplayer
- Ariana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan, & More Join Cast of Shakespeare Film LEAR REX - A plethora of new names have joined the upcoming film adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear, including a number that will be familiar to Broadway audiences, such as Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose ... broadwayworld
Video cast stellareVideo cast stellare