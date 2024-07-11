Back to the Spice : live a Roma (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) Arcade and Food, presenta, venerdì 12 luglio, Back to the Spice, Spice Girls Tribute. Back to the Spice è un gruppo tributo alle Spice Girls formato da cinque cantanti professioniste e 4 musicisti, ciascuna delle cantanti con una vasta esperienza nel mondo della musica e dello spettacolo. Il gruppo è nato dalla passione comune per la musica pop degli anni ’90 e il desiderio di portare l’energia e il divertimento delle Spice Girls ai fan di oggi. Le Back to the Spice non solo ricreano fedelmente i successi delle Spice Girls, ma offrono anche uno spettacolo coinvolgente e dinamico che celebra lo spirito girl power. Le Back to the Spice offrono uno spettacolo completo che include tutti i grandi successi delle Spice Girls, come “Wannabe,” “Spice Up Your Life,” “Say You’ll Be There,” e “Viva Forever.Leggi tutta la notizia su funweekNotizie su altre fonti
- 'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C - A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way. Pam Nisbet, who is an 18-year veteran with the company, got to dance with Melanie C, one of the members of the ... calgary.ctvnews.ca
- Cultural Goodwill Spice Route a boost to maritime axis status: govt - The Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry has said that the Cultural Goodwill spice Route (MBJR) program has strengthened Indonesia's ... en.antaranews
- Travis Kelce Reveals Astronomical Amount He Paid for Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite - Remember when Taylor Swift showed up to the 2024 Super Bowl, watched Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers, hung with a fleet of celebrities (Ice spice! Blake ... cosmopolitan
Video Back theVideo Back the