Summer Game Fest | date e orari sull'evento legato ai videogiochi che sostituisce l'E3

Summer Game

Summer Game Fest: date e orari sull’evento legato ai videogiochi che sostituisce l’E3 (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Da quando l’E3 è stato cancellato definitivamente, si è cercato subito di trovare un sostituto di tale importanza. Ed ecco che a prendere il posto dell’evento videoludico dell’anno è il Summer Game Fest, gestito da Geoff Keighley, noto giornalista e conduttore. L’evento è in realtà una serie di appuntamenti digitali trasmessi in diretta streaming, che si svolgeranno durante il mese di giugno. L’evento più importante però, l’Opening Showcase, sarà il 7 giugno, alle ore 23:00 italiane. Il Summer Game Fest 2024 sembra promettere tante novità rispetto all’edizione precedente. Iniziamo infatti, con l’Opening Showcase, l’evento di apertura, che come abbiamo già detto, si terrà il 7 giugno alle 23:00 allo Youtube Theater a Hollywood Park, in California, e sarà gestito e ...
The three presenters of the PC Gaming Show have been revealed ahead of the Summer Game Fest event - The three presenters of the PC Gaming Show have been revealed ahead of the summer game Fest event - The event will take place on Sunday, June 9 this year and will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, X / Twitter, Steam, and Bilibili. It marks the tenth anniversary of the PC Gaming Show, which debuted ...

