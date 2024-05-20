Summer Game Fest | date e orari sull’evento legato ai videogiochi che sostituisce l’E3

- PalWorld sarà presente al Summer Game Fest - tante novità in arrivo per il gioco di PocketPair
Palword è senza dubbi uno dei titoli di maggiore successo del 2024 e il team di PocketPair punta a non deludere i videogiocatori. Tramite i canali social del gioco sono state annunciate tante novità in arrivo ed è stata confermata la presenza di ...
- Summer Game Fest 2024 - svelata la lista dei partner che parteciperanno all’evento : sono oltre 55!
Geoff Keighley ha rotto gli indugi ed ha annunciato la prima lista dei partner che parteciperanno alla Summer Game Fest 2024, evento che ricordiamo essere in programma alle ore 22:00 italiane della giornata del 7 Giugno 2024. Dando un’occhiata alla ...
- Bioshock 4 o Mafia 4 - uno dei “franchise più grandi” di 2K verrà annunciato alla Summer Game Fest 2024
2K rivelerà il nuovo capitolo di uno dei suoi “franchise più grandi ed amati” durante la Summer Game Fest 2024, evento che ricordiamo essere in programma nella giornata di venerdì 7 giugno. Si tratta di Bioshock 4 o Mafia 4? Precisiamo come almeno ...
Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans called up by Northern Ireland - Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans called up by Northern Ireland - Outgoing Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans has been restored to the Northern Ireland squad along with his brother, Jonny.
The three presenters of the PC Gaming Show have been revealed ahead of the Summer Game Fest event - The three presenters of the PC Gaming Show have been revealed ahead of the summer game Fest event - The event will take place on Sunday, June 9 this year and will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, X / Twitter, Steam, and Bilibili. It marks the tenth anniversary of the PC Gaming Show, which debuted ...
Siblings trying to make US water polo teams for Paris Olympics - Siblings trying to make US water polo teams for Paris Olympics - The U.S. water polo teams for the Olympics could have a much deeper connection than just a mutual love of their grueling sport ...