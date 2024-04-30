Google Cloud ed Asteroid Institute identificano oltre 27mila nuovi asteroidi (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024)
Precisamente la partnership tra GoogleCloud ed AsteroidInstitute nasce da un programma della B612 Foundation
«In Google, ci piacciono sempre le sfide computazionali difficili e AsteroidInstitute ci ha fornito dati complessi non strutturati che richiedevano un’elaborazione computazionale pesante, grandi requisiti di tracciamento e nuove capacità di intelligenza artificiale».
Queste le parole di Massimo Mascaro, direttore tecnico dell’ufficio del CTO di GoogleCloud che ha aggiunto: «Siamo orgogliosi di collaborare con l’AsteroidInstitute per aiutare ulteriori scoperte scientifiche ed espandere la consapevolezza del nostro mondo sugli splendidi vicini che abbiamo nel nostro sistema ...Leggi tutta la notizia su impresaitaliana
