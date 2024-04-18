Coach Bray è realista: "Brindisi, situazione complicata. Bisogna vincerle tutte" - Tre giornate alla fine del campionato e le speranze di salvezza sono ridotte veramente al lumicino. La Happy Casa sa perfettamente di dover vincerle tutte e sperare nelle cadute altrui.quotidianodipuglia

Oklahoma Tight End Enters Transfer Portal - Sooners senior Hayden Bray provided valuable practice reps after switching from defensive line last year, and now he'll seek to take his talents elsewhere.si

Bray head Coach Ian Ryan not getting carried away with highs or lows - Having witnessed first-hand how ruthless football can be, Ian Ryan won’t be losing the run of himself because his side have managed to win games consecutively for the first time this season.independent.ie