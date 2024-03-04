Phagenesis, a medical device company specializing in the treatment of swallowing disorders, successfully closes a $42M Series D financing round led by EQT Life Sciences and Sectoral Asset Management (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) MANCHESTER, England, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Phagenesis, a pioneering UK company which has developed a revolutionary neurostimulation system to treat swallowing dysfunction, has closed a $42M Series D financing all equity investment round. The combined European and United States investment syndicate was led by EQT Life Sciences, and co-led by Sectoral, with new investors British Patient Capital, Northern Gritstone and Aphelion/Cardeation Capital also joining the round. This substantial investment reflects their recognition of the transformative potential of Phagenesis' cutting-edge therapy, Phagenyx®. The Phagenyx® neurostimulation system targets and restores the neurological ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
