LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton 2-2 | ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA | l’americano recupera il break dopo un game fiume

LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton 2-2, ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA: l’americano recupera il break dopo un game fiume (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI COBOLLI-TSITSIPAS (2° MATCH DALL’1.00) 2-2 break Shelton: doppio fallo, il secondo del game. Seconda 40-A Si infrange sul nastro il dritto a sventaglio di Arnaldi. Seconda 40-40 Scappa di poco in corridoio il rovescio lungolinea di Shelton. Si rimane in questo quarto game, che va avanti da quasi 10 minuti. Seconda 40-A Risposta di rovescio tra le stringhe e dritto ad incrociare vincente Seconda 40-40 Questa volta non sbaglia lo smash Shelton, che lascia rimbalzare la palla e spiazza l’avversario. Quinta parità del game. A-40 Si stampa sul nastro la risposta dell’americano. Seconda 40-40 ...
LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton, ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA: nella notte si cerca l'impresa contro l'americano

Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi Prediction, Weather and LIVE Streaming Details of 2024 Acapulco Open Clash: Confident Italian a Huge Threat For Shelton: Matteo Arnaldi and Ben Shelton will square off in a cracking second-round contest at the 2024 Acapulco Open. The SportsRush’s prediction for Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi favours Shelton to win in ...thesportsrush

Tennis, ATP Acapulco, Arnaldi e Cobolli cercano un'altra impresa, quote da ribaltare contro Shelton e Tsitsipas: Come riporta AgiproNews, Sinner non è l'unico a portare in alto il tennis italiano nel mondo. Matteo Arnaldi e Flavio Cobolli hanno ribaltato i pronostici contro Fritz e Auger-Aliassime e vogliono ...napolimagazine

Arnaldi-Shelton ad Acapulco: orario, dove vederla in tv e in streaming: La sfida tra l’italiano Matteo Arnaldi e lo statunitense Ben Shelton sarà visibile in diretta televisiva su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport Tennis (205). Incontro sarà visibile in streaming su SkyGo, ...corrieredellosport

