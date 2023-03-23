AEW: Jamie Hayter ha saltato Dynamite per problemi di visto, nessun problema per lei (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) Diversi fan hanno notato che Jamie Hayter ha saltato l’ultimo episodio di Dynamite. La problematica? Come spesso accade dei problemi di visto, con la lottatrice che ha fatto ritorno in Gran Bretagna per rinnovarlo. Secondo il Wrestling Observer è solamente questo, dunque, il motivo dell’assenza della AEW Women’s Champion, che dovrebbe fare ritorno in AEW già settimana prossima, per proseguire il feud incrociato con le Outcasts, Willow Nightingale, Riho e la sua attuale “partner” Britt Baker, con la D.M.D. che ha saltato anch’essa Dynamite a causa dell’assenza di Hayter. Leggi su zonawrestling
