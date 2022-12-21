PeproMene Bio, Inc. Announced Complete Response of The First Patient Treated in Its B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL) Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T Cells) at City of Hope (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PeproMene Bio, Inc., a Clinical-stage biotech company developing novel therapies to treat cancers and immune disorders, today Announced that the First Patient Treated in its Phase 1 relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r B-NHL) Clinical Trial of PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T cells) has reached Complete Response at 1-month post treatment. The Trial is taking place at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States. During the First ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PeproMene Bio, Inc., a Clinical-stage biotech company developing novel therapies to treat cancers and immune disorders, today Announced that the First Patient Treated in its Phase 1 relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r B-NHL) Clinical Trial of PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T cells) has reached Complete Response at 1-month post treatment. The Trial is taking place at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States. During the First ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PeproMene BioSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PeproMene Bio