THE CLASSIC LASTS. UWELL CALIBURN A3 GLAMOROUSLY CAME OUT (Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

World-renowned vaping brand UWELL has recently unveiled the new product of CALIBURN series - CALIBURN A3 pod system. It starts to be sold in the partnering stores and greeted enthusiastically by consumers. As UWELL's first pod system product line, CALIBURN flourished once it entered the e-cig market in 2019. It has gained a good reputation and prestige with its high quality and premium taste, pushing UWELL to the leading position in vaping industry. CALIBURN's CLASSIC design and reliable performance were embodied in each generation of its products, winning many awards, including the best vape pods of VAPING360, the most popular OPEN POD of VAPEMAGZ AWARDS, and the best open pod system of VAPOROUND. ...
