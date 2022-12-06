NVIDIA | ITNS NovembreKingston - a Natale il 40% degli italiani sceglie la tecnologiaiRobot: un milione e mezzo di Roomba venduti in ItaliaCLASH: ARTIFACTS OF CHAOS, UNA DEMO ESCLUSIVA SU XBOXProscenic T22 RecensioneRudy Zerbi : ho scoperto chi era il mio vero padre a 30 anniAl GF Vip Pamela Prati contro Wilma Goich e Patrizia RossettiDevolo Mesh WiFi 2 Multiroom RecensionePrimo sguardo della key art di Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorLe ultime su Project LUltime Blog

MolecuLight Featured in Vizient Tech Watch as Key Technology for Visualizing Bacterial Burden and Helping to Reduce Surgical Site Infections

MolecuLight Featured
MolecuLight Featured in Vizient Tech Watch as Key Technology for Visualizing Bacterial Burden and Helping to Reduce Surgical Site Infections (Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) Article is a Follow-On to MolecuLight's Receipt an Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient Last Year PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

MolecuLight Corp., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for detection of wounds containing elevated Bacterial loads, is Featured in Vizient's newly released Tech Watch publication as a key Technology for Visualizing Bacterial load and its locations, and Helping to Reduce Surgical Site Infections. The article, "Fluorescence Imaging: New Technology enables point-of-care Surgical wound Bacterial ...
