(Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) Il o gioco d’azzardo patologico , per il DSM-V ( Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of mental disorders ) il disturbo da gioco d’azzardo può essere diagnosticato solo se perdura da almeno 12 mesi. Il DMS-V mette il gioco d’azzardo allo stesso livello della dipendenza da sostanza, anche se la dipendenza è l’oggetto e non la sostanza.