The Game Awards 2022: Nomination e Categorie (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) Geoff Keighley ha annunciato durante un breve show, tutte le Categorie e Nomination per i The Game Awards 2022, tra cui ovviamente anche i giochi candidati al GOTY, vale a dire al Game of the Year (gioco dell'anno), a seguire la lista completa. Game OF THE YEAR A Plague Tale Requiem God of War Ragnarok Horizon Forbidden West Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Stray Elden Ring BEST Game DIRECTION Elden Ring God of War Ragnarok Stray Immortality Horizon Forbidden West BEST NARRATIVE A Plague Tale Requiem Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West God of War Ragnarok Immortality BEST ART DIRECTION God of War Ragnarok Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Scorn Stray BEST SCORE AND MUSIC A Plague Tale
Stray è candidato al GOTY, ma intanto ecco la versione Game BoyPoche ore fa, sono stati resi noti i candidati ai The Game Awards 2022, con alcune sorprese niente male per quanto riguarda le nomination a gioco dell'anno, incluso Stray . Il gatto di Annapurna Interactive (che trovate anche su Amazon ) ha infatti ...
