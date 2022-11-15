Basket: una grande Italia si qualifica per i Mondiali, battuta 85-84 ...LA COLONNA SONORA DI NEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND CON I TALENTI DELL'HIP-HOPThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriverà a dicembre su nuova generazioneXiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLTrust Trezo: il set eco-friendly e super silenziosoTutto sulla Stagione 1 di Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2 e DMZNVIDIA lancia la GeForce RTX 4080Ultime Blog

The Game Awards 2022 | Nomination e Categorie

The Game
The Game Awards 2022: Nomination e Categorie (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) Geoff Keighley ha annunciato durante un breve show, tutte le Categorie e Nomination per i The Game Awards 2022, tra cui ovviamente anche i giochi candidati al GOTY, vale a dire al Game of the Year (gioco dell’anno), a seguire la lista completa. Game OF THE YEAR A Plague Tale Requiem God of War Ragnarok Horizon Forbidden West Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Stray Elden Ring BEST Game DIRECTION Elden Ring God of War Ragnarok Stray Immortality Horizon Forbidden West BEST NARRATIVE A Plague Tale Requiem Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West God of War Ragnarok Immortality BEST ART DIRECTION God of War Ragnarok Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Scorn Stray BEST SCORE AND MUSIC A Plague Tale ...
Stray è candidato al GOTY

Poche ore fa, sono stati resi noti i candidati ai The Game Awards 2022, con alcune sorprese niente male per quanto riguarda le nomination a gioco dell'anno, incluso Stray . Il gatto di Annapurna Interactive (che trovate anche su Amazon ) ha infatti ...
The Game Awards 2022, annunciate le categorie e le nomination

A poco meno di un mese dall'evento ufficiale, i The Game Awards 2022 di Geoff Keighley rivelano le categorie e le nomination di quest'anno ...

The Game Awards 2022: tutte le nomination!

Ci siamo: Geoff Keighley ha annunciato tutte le nomination ai The Game Awards 2022, con God of War: Ragnarok ed Elden Ring in testa con dieci e sette nomination rispettivamente. Com’era prevedibile e ...
