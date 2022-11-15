Ara Partners Acquires Majority Interest in Lincoln Terminals

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/Ara("Ara") today announced that it has acquired aownershipinTerminal Holdings, LP (""), a leading renewable fuel logistics and infrastructure provider in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. Ara has also committed additional capital to support significant expansion of the company's renewable fuel infrastructure footprint.is the first investment for Ara's infrastructure strategy. Based in Greenville, South Carolina,owns and operates five strategic rail transloading and storage facilities across four states. Led by Chief Executive Officer Larry Burgamy and President Josh Henderson, the company has a longstanding track record of developing, commercializing and ...