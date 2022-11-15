ITALIAN CUP RAINBOW SIXFARMING SIMULATOR 22 PLATINUM EDITION DISPONIBILECall of Duty: Warzone 2.0 | Trailer di lancioBasket: una grande Italia si qualifica per i Mondiali, battuta 85-84 ...LA COLONNA SONORA DI NEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND CON I TALENTI DELL'HIP-HOPThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriverà a dicembre su nuova generazioneXiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLUltime Blog

Ara Partners Acquires Majority Interest in Lincoln Terminals

Ara Partners
Ara Partners Acquires Majority Interest in Lincoln Terminals (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022)

Ara Partners ("Ara") today announced that it has acquired a Majority ownership Interest in Lincoln Terminal Holdings, LP ("Lincoln"), a leading renewable fuel logistics and infrastructure provider in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. Ara has also committed additional capital to support significant expansion of the company's renewable fuel infrastructure footprint. Lincoln is the first investment for Ara's infrastructure strategy. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Lincoln owns and operates five strategic rail transloading and storage facilities across four states. Led by Chief Executive Officer Larry Burgamy and President Josh Henderson, the company has a longstanding track record of developing, commercializing and ...
