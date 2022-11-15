Ara Partners Acquires Majority Interest in Lincoln Terminals (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Ara Partners ("Ara") today announced that it has acquired a Majority ownership Interest in Lincoln Terminal Holdings, LP ("Lincoln"), a leading renewable fuel logistics and infrastructure provider in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. Ara has also committed additional capital to support significant expansion of the company's renewable fuel infrastructure footprint. Lincoln is the first investment for Ara's infrastructure strategy. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Lincoln owns and operates five strategic rail transloading and storage facilities across four states. Led by Chief Executive Officer Larry Burgamy and President Josh Henderson, the company has a longstanding track record of developing, commercializing and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ara Partners ("Ara") today announced that it has acquired a Majority ownership Interest in Lincoln Terminal Holdings, LP ("Lincoln"), a leading renewable fuel logistics and infrastructure provider in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. Ara has also committed additional capital to support significant expansion of the company's renewable fuel infrastructure footprint. Lincoln is the first investment for Ara's infrastructure strategy. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Lincoln owns and operates five strategic rail transloading and storage facilities across four states. Led by Chief Executive Officer Larry Burgamy and President Josh Henderson, the company has a longstanding track record of developing, commercializing and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tdafoq Energy Partners with Delectrik Systems of India for GWh Scale Vanadium Flow Battery ESS Project in Saudi Arabia
SNAM : mette in gara TBWA Italia - Aspen & Partners - Legas Delaney e YAM112003; in uscita la E.V.P. Communication & Marketing Patrizia ...
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to Connect with Global Partners at Frankfurt Book Fair 2022
Inter - nuova partnership con Kopron : sarà Official Supplier del club
Paramount + e Sky. Parte ufficialmente anche in Italia la partnership
Paramount + e Sky. Parte ufficialmente anche in Italia la partnership
CF Pathways accelerates growth with equity investment from Ara PartnersLONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - CF Pathways today announces a strategic equity investment by Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity and infrastructure firm that specialises in industrial decarbonisation investments. CF Pathways provides net - zero solutions and sustainable energy supply to ...
Roma, nuovi alberghi a 5 stelle: il Centro cambia volto. Già aperte 2 strutture, altre 8 entro il Giubileo... nel palazzo modernista degli anni Trenta affacciato sull'Ara Pacis e sul Mausoleo di Augusto. La ... un'operazione che, solo per l'acquisto dell'edificio, è costata al Gruppo immobiliare Fort Partners ... Aloxe acquisisce l'impianto di r-Pet di Ferrarelle Dealflower
Ara Partners Acquires Majority Interest in Lincoln TerminalsAra Partners ("Ara") today announced that it has acquired a majority ownership interest in Lincoln Terminal Holdings, LP ("Lincoln"), a leading renewable fuel logistics and infrastructure provider in ...
Manitoba Government partners to create 1,200 new child-care spaces in rural communities over the next yearThe governments of Canada and Manitoba are allocating up to $70 million in capital funding for new child-care facilities, creating more than 1,200 new, regulated non-profit child-care spaces across ...
Ara PartnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ara Partners