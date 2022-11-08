Sphera and Eastman Collaborate on Life Cycle Assessment Software for Chemical Manufacturing (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) LCA Automation for Chemical Manufacturing will allow companies to calculate their entire portfolio's environmental footprint in an accelerated, transparent and scalable way CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sphera, a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management Software, data and consulting services, today announced that long-standing customer Eastman, an innovative global specialty materials company, has been collaborating with the company on the forthcoming iteration of Sphera's Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Automation Software. Earlier this year, Sphera launched its next-generation LCA Automation solution that allows businesses to quickly ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sphera, a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management Software, data and consulting services, today announced that long-standing customer Eastman, an innovative global specialty materials company, has been collaborating with the company on the forthcoming iteration of Sphera's Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Automation Software. Earlier this year, Sphera launched its next-generation LCA Automation solution that allows businesses to quickly ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gap Between Process Safety Goals and Reality Has Grown, Sphera's 2022 Safety Report Finds"It has become increasingly clear that ESG is no longer a nice - to - have, but a must - have," added Paul Marushka, Sphera's CEO and president. "A company's risk mitigation efforts are intrinsically ...
Makersite, la piattaforma di AI e dati che consente di prendere decisioni sostenibili in materia di prodotti e catena di fornitura su scala, ...Makersite è stata fondata nel 2018 da Neil D'Souza, ex CTO di Thinkstep, che Sphera ha poi acquisito. Da allora, è l'unica piattaforma basata sul cloud che combina l'aggregazione dei dati e le ... Radio. Interferenze FM: croati chiedono parola a NL. Ma poi spariscono. Tomaello (E-Sphera): sono loro che ci disturbano con antenne difformi NL Newslinet
Verdagy expands its expertise and leadership team with key COO and CCO additions, further strengthening its position in the green hydrogen spaceSphera, a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, today announced that long-standing customer ...
Sphera and Eastman Collaborate on Life Cycle Assessment Software for Chemical ManufacturingSphera, a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and ...
Sphera andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sphera and