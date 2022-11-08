Fraport Group Interim Release - Nine Months 2022: Key Operating Figures Boosted by Robust Passenger Demand (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) Dynamic growth in Passenger volumes significantly boosts revenue and Operating result – Net profit again positive at €98 million – Fraport expects to achieve upper range of full-year outlook FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
FRA/gk - Airport operator Fraport has significantly increased its revenue and Operating key Figures for both the third quarter and the first Nine Months of the 2022 fiscal year (corresponding to the calendar year in Germany). The company has benefited from a strong resurgence in the Demand for air travel. The expectation for the fourth quarter also remains optimistic. For 2022 as a whole, Fraport is aiming for a result at the upper
Fraport Group Interim Report - First Half 2022: Revenue Boosted by Rising Passenger Traffic9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - FRA/gk - rap - Following the widespread lifting of pandemic - related travel restrictions, the airports across the Fraport Group recorded a strong rebound in passenger ...
L'aviazione italiana fa la fine della GreciaNella giornata di ieri il gruppo Lufthansa, che insieme con Mediterranean Shipping Group (Msc) aveva formato una cordata, ha presentato un'offerta vincolante per acquisire Ita Airways.società Fraport. Fraport e Lufthansa fondano la joint venture "FraAlliance" MD80.it
Fraport revenue up by 46.0 percentThe sustained strong passenger demand during the summer travel season pushed Group revenue up by 46.0 percent year-on-year to €925.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 (Q3/202 ...
Fraport Group performance buoyed by resurgent traffic in first nine monthsFrankfurt Airport will serve between 45 and 50 million passengers in the full year, says parent Fraport Group, as it reveals a healthy set of results for the first nine months.
