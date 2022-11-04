Cari amici occidentali, l’Italia deve ancora essere difesa da sé stessa (Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) Dear U.S., British, Australian, New Zealand, Sikh friends, you who came here to save our country from tyranny, you who have restored to this country the freedom it ardently renounced, this country who allied itself with the most heinous machine of death and oppression ever imagined in human history, you who never returned to your homes, to your wives, to your children, and your remains are forgotten under the lines of white crosses, many nameless, in the countryside and at the edges of our cities rebuilt with the help of your countries, you, neglected brothers, please consider what we have become during these seventy years of Italian sunshine on your graves. We have become, probably continuing to be what we have always been, before and after your sacrifice for us, the country that is witnessing another vicious aggression, and horrific massacres of unarmed civilians, by an updated ...Leggi su linkiesta
Meloni nell'inner circle UeQuesto governo - cari amici sparsi nelle varie sigle dell'opposizione - è il governo legittimo della Repubblica italiana, non un'accolita di usurpatori. E nei suoi confronti, sarebbe auspicabile un ...
Marche, cinque morti improvvise in poche ore: una regione sotto chocMa ieri anche la fiammella più tenue si è spenta, proprio nel giorno dedicato ai cari defunti. ... Simonacci si è spento lunedì pomeriggio a 69 anni, in Spagna, dove si trovava con alcuni amici e suo ... “Cari Amici” di Albertina Soliani – 6 ottobre 2022 Istituto Alcide Cervi
Cari amiciSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cari amici