Orderly Network receives strategic investment from Laser Digital (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) Laser Digital, a Nomura company backs Decentralized Finance (DeFi) infrastructure builder incubated by NEAR and WOO Network NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Orderly Network, a permissionless, decentralized trading infrastructure built on the NEAR blockchain, has completed fundraising from Laser Digital, a crypto subsidiary of global financial services group, Nomura. This new funding comes just a few months after announcing a separate $20 million funding round led by a group of venture capital heavyweights including Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Sequoia China. "Laser Digital Ventures is investing in the most innovative businesses in the Digital asset ecosystem. ...
