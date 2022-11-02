Foamplant launches world's first sustainable foam (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) Market introduction of open cell bio-polyester Moorefoam® at foam Expo Europe, 8-10 November 2022 GRONINGEN, Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
foamplant is launching the world's first and only fully circular, sustainable open cell foam, Moorefoam®, at foam Expo Europe (8-10 November, Stuttgart, Germany). Patented Moorefoam® technology enables circular production in the bedding, furniture, automotive and avionics sectors. Moorefoam® is available to order now, with initial deliveries in mid-April 2023. Almost 50% of global plastic waste is foam. Every year, millions of m3 of mattress and seating foam are incinerated or sent to landfill, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
