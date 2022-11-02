Foamplant launches world' s first sustainable foam

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) Market introduction of open cell bio-polyester Moore® atExpo Europe, 8-10 November 2022 GRONINGEN, Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/is launching the'sand only fully circular,open cell, Moore®, atExpo Europe (8-10 November, Stuttgart, Germany). Patented Moore® technology enables circular production in the bedding, furniture, automotive and avionics sectors. Moore® is available to order now, with initial deliveries in mid-April 2023. Almost 50% of global plastic waste is. Every year, millions of m3 of mattress and seatingare incinerated or sent to landfill, ...