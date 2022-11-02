OLIMPIADI PARIGI 2024: C'E' BISOGNO DI 45.000 VOLONTARI, VUOI ...God of War Ragnarök: come i genitori possono immedesimarsi nel giocoApex Legends: Eclipse ora disponibile + trailer del Battle PassNeed for Speed Unbound - nuovi dettagli sulla Palace EditionFIFA 23 - gli aggiornamenti della Coppa del Mondo 2022 in arrivoNHL 23 vola insieme ai contenuti in-game dei Mighty Ducks di AdidasPer Marcell Jacobs e la staffetta azzurra arrivano brutte notizieLUCCA COMICS & GAMES - Il programma del 1 novembreYu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS: distribuite 77.7 miliardi di carteWRC GENERATIONS - NUOVA MODALITÀ CAMPIONATO IN ARRIVOUltime Blog

Foamplant launches world's first sustainable foam (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022)

foamplant is launching the world's first and only fully circular, sustainable open cell foam, Moorefoam®, at  foam Expo Europe (8-10 November, Stuttgart, Germany). Patented Moorefoam® technology enables circular production in the bedding, furniture, automotive and avionics sectors. Moorefoam® is available to order now, with initial deliveries in mid-April 2023.  Almost 50% of global plastic waste is foam. Every year, millions of m3 of mattress and seating foam are incinerated or sent to landfill, ...
Market introduction of open cell bio-polyester Moorefoam® at Foam Expo Europe, 8-10022 GRONINGEN, Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foamplant is launching the world's first and only fully ...

