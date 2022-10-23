Julia | Charlize | Emma | come sono e come erano I loro look sul red carpet di oggi e di ieri

Grazia

It was just catnip.” Charley Gallay/ Paul Feig, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh Charley Gallay/ Mike White debuted the second season of his HBO series — this time set in Sicily — ...October is the perfect time for Halloween-themed family movie nights. “Hocus Pocus,” “Halloweentown” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” are always favorites this time of year, but when you break out ...