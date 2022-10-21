Kandao Meeting S Wins Good Design Award 2022 for Being an Intelligent Standalone Conferencing Camera (Di venerdì 21 ottobre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kandao Meeting S is a 180-degree Standalone video Conferencing Camera Designed to realize an all-around satisfactory hybrid Meeting by providing a clear 180-degree vision, a full-duplex audio system, AI smart tracking, and a powerful built-in system. As the judges mentioned, in terms of its function as a video Conferencing Camera, the Camera is appraised for its ability to dynamically switch the screen by focusing properly on the speaker currently speaking through clear 180-degree images and face image recognition of the person. As it works as a stand-alone device, it does not need to be connected to a PC, and the convenience that you can use it just by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kandao Meeting S is a 180-degree Standalone video Conferencing Camera Designed to realize an all-around satisfactory hybrid Meeting by providing a clear 180-degree vision, a full-duplex audio system, AI smart tracking, and a powerful built-in system. As the judges mentioned, in terms of its function as a video Conferencing Camera, the Camera is appraised for its ability to dynamically switch the screen by focusing properly on the speaker currently speaking through clear 180-degree images and face image recognition of the person. As it works as a stand-alone device, it does not need to be connected to a PC, and the convenience that you can use it just by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Having Screen Mirroring Built - in, Kandao Meeting S is Absolute the Best Conferencing CameraSHENZHEN, China, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Kandao Meeting S was upgraded to the next level with screen - mirroring function built - in by Kandao Technology. It was known for its 195 - degree lens, eight premium microphones, Hi - Fi speaker, ...
Kandao Meeting S Wins Red Dot Design Award 2022 for its Satisfactory Hybrid Meeting PerformanceSHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Kandao Meeting S, a 180Â° Ultra - wide Angle intelligent video conferencing camera, has achieved a design milestone by being awarded the Red Dot Award in the 'Product Design' category, stands out ... Smart Working, scatta l'ora del Byom (Bring Your Own Meeting) Digital4 Biz
Kandao Meeting S Wins Good Design Award 2022 for Being an Intelligent Standalone Conferencing CameraKandao Meeting S is a 180-degree standalone video conferencing camera designed to realize an all-around satisfactory hybrid meeting by providing a clear 180-degree vision, a full-duplex audio system, ...
Calliditas Therapeutics' nomination committee composition for the AGM 2023The nomination committee, which is appointed in accordance with the principles adopted by the extraordinary general meeting in 2017, consists of: Patrick Sobocki, appointed by Stiftelsen ...
Kandao MeetingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kandao Meeting