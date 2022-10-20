Casio to Release Eric Haze Collaboration Watch Celebrating G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) Commemorative Anniversary Logo Engraved on Case Back TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of SHOCK-resistant Watches. The GMW-B5000EH is a Collaboration model created with the New York-based graffiti artist Eric Haze to mark the upcoming G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary in April 2023. Ever since the first G-SHOCK Watch in 1983, the brand has established itself as unrivaled in durability and uniqueness of design. Bringing these qualities to Collaborations in fashion, sports, art, music, and other cultural realms, G-SHOCK has become ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908367/image_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908368/image_2.jpg
Casio to Release Octagonal PRO TREK with Metal BezelBushcraft - Inspired Design, the Ultimate in Outdoor Style TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the PRW - 6900Y and PRW - 6900YL with octagonal metal bezel to its PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The PRO TREK line delivers outdoor utility
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The GMW-B5000EH is a collaboration model created with the New York-based graffiti artist Eric Haze to mark the upcoming G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary in April 2023.
