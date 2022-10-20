Casio to Release Eric Haze Collaboration Watch Celebrating G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) CommemorativeLogo Engraved on Case Back TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd. announced today theof the latest addition to the G-brand of-resistantes. The GMW-B5000EH is amodel created with the New York-based graffiti artistto mark the upcoming G-in April 2023. Ever since the first G-in 1983, the brand has established itself as unrivaled in durability and uniqueness of design. Bringing these qualities tos in fashion, sports, art, music, and other cultural realms, G-has become ...