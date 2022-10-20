Esendex partecipa al Forum Retail 2022WAKANDA FOREVERZTE - soluzioni e prodotti broadband al NetworkX 2022Svelato il futuro di SILENT HILLFuoco di Sant'Antonio: cos'è e come si curaLe case italiane sono sempre più hi-tech: l'elettronica fa vendite ...Previsioni Meteo Novembre : Il caldo anomalo potrebbe proseguire Verona : Sofia Mancini e Francesco D'Aversa escono dalla discoteca e ...NBA 2K23 - Stagione 2Battlefield 2042 - aggiornamento 2.2 Ultime Blog

Atradius to host a virtual event on the impact of clean energy transition on global trade

Atradius to host a virtual event on the impact of clean energy transition on global trade (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) The live online event will feature a panel of thought leaders from business and academia who will discuss how the clean energy transition could reshape global trade, and impact supply chains, business liquidity and trading risks. Details of the event:Date: Thursday, 27 October 2022Time: 10 am CETDuration: 45 minutes panel discussion, followed by 15 minutes live Q&A AMSTERDAM, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

One of the most urgent issues for businesses on every continent is how to transition to clean energy safely and securely in order to reach the global net zero target for 2050.     At a time of spiralling energy costs and questions over energy ...
