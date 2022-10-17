Sitero Expands Offerings with Acquisition of Axiom Mentor (Di lunedì 17 ottobre 2022) - Acquisition Adds Technology Platform to Sitero Offerings, with Plans to Introduce Intelligent Automation to the IRB, IBC, IACUC and Higher Education Sectors MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sitero today announced its Acquisition of Axiom, a leading technology provider of SaaS compliance solutions to higher education, IRB, IBC, Clinical and commercial research organizations. The Acquisition of Axiom supports Sitero's vision of providing technology enabled solutions to ensure the safety and protection of patients and the research community, with an emphasis on ethics, compliance, and innovation. The Axiom Mentor product suite allows Sitero to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sitero today announced its Acquisition of Axiom, a leading technology provider of SaaS compliance solutions to higher education, IRB, IBC, Clinical and commercial research organizations. The Acquisition of Axiom supports Sitero's vision of providing technology enabled solutions to ensure the safety and protection of patients and the research community, with an emphasis on ethics, compliance, and innovation. The Axiom Mentor product suite allows Sitero to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sitero Expands Offerings with Acquisition of Axiom MentorAcquisition Adds Technology Platform to Sitero Offerings, With Plans to Introduce Intelligent Automation to the IRB, IBC, IACUC and Higher Education Sectors MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ ...
Sitero ExpandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sitero Expands