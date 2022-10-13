Infosys: Broad based growth in H1 of 20.1% in constant currency; Q2 margins expand 150 bps sequentially (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) BENGALURU, India, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, reported strong Q2 performance with year-on-year growth at 18.8% and sequential growth at 4.0% in constant currency. Year-on-year growth was in double digits across all business segments in constant currency terms. Digital comprised 61.8% of overall revenues and grew at 31.2% in constant currency. Operating margin for the quarter increased sequentially by 150 bps to 21.5%. Large deal TCV for the quarter was robust at $2.7 bn, highest in last 7 quarters. FY 23 revenue guidance is revised to 15%-16%; operating margin guidance is also revised to
Differentiated Cloud Services and Large Deal Momentum Drive Infosys' Highest Annual Growth in a Decade"Infosys delivered highest annual growth in a decade with broad - based performance driven by deeply differentiated digital and Infosys Cobalt led cloud capabilities, powered by 'One Infosys' ...
Salesforce Users Tap AI, Analytics for Omnichannel Results... can increase engagement and revenue.' The report provides similar insights on a broad range of ... It names HCL, Infosys, Silverline, Traction on Demand and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. ...
