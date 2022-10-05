Overwatch 2 è scaricabile gratuitamente su console e PC Joey Wheeler & Mai Valentine arrivano su Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUELHALLOWEEN incombe sulla frontiera di Red Dead OnlineCos'è e come ottimizzare il fleet managementMeta Quest 2 - tutte le novità di ottobreDEAD SPACE - MIGLIORAMENTI E PIU' QUALITÀNZXT - nuovi monitor gaming Canvas FHD 27F e 25FXiaomi - creatività e modern living una nuova gamma di prodotti AIoT Dakar Desert Rally disponibile su Console e PCL’Arabia Saudita ospiterà i Giochi invernali asiatici del 2029Ultime Blog

Infinix Launches 180W Thunder Charge and Cutting Edge Mobile Experiences with ZERO Series

Infinix Launches
Infinix announces new ZERO Series devices for premium Experiences, including the first-ever 180W Thunder Charge capabilities and Industry-first 60MP OIS front camera technology. SHANGHAI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Infinix today launched the ZERO Series portfolio consisting of the flagship ZERO ULTRA and ZERO 20 smartphones, alongside the brand new laptop lineup, the ZERO BOOK Series. Its newest smartphone portfolio brings premium, flagship Experiences, advanced camera upgrades and the world's first smartphone employing Cutting Edge 180W Thunder ...
Infinix announces new ZERO Series devices for premium experiences, including the first-ever 180W Thunder Charge capabilities and Industry-first 60MP OIS front camera technology. SHANGHAI, Oct. 5, 2022 ...

Infinix today launched the ZERO Series portfolio consisting of the flagship ZERO ULTRA and ZERO 20 smartphones, alongside the brand new laptop lineup, the ZERO BOOK Series. Its newest smartphone ...
