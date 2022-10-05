Infinix Launches 180W Thunder Charge and Cutting Edge Mobile Experiences with ZERO Series

(Di mercoledì 5 ottobre 2022)announces newdevices for premium, including the first-evercapabilities and Industry-first 60MP OIS front camera technology. SHANGHAI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/today launched theportfolio consisting of the flagshipULTRA and20 smartphones, alongside the brand new laptop lineup, theBOOK. Its newest smartphone portfolio brings premium, flagship, advanced camera upgrades and the world's first smartphone employing...

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911677/XBOY_EXPLORER_NFT_Collection.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- zero - ultra - smartphone - at - 520 - ...Iconic Design Language Embodying's pursuit of aesthetics, the NOTE 12 PRO elevates premium design to new heights. The Round Camera Deco design is inspired by a racing car, reflecting NOTE 12 ...Infinix announces new ZERO Series devices for premium experiences, including the first-ever 180W Thunder Charge capabilities and Industry-first 60MP OIS front camera technology. SHANGHAI, Oct. 5, 2022 ...Infinix today launched the ZERO Series portfolio consisting of the flagship ZERO ULTRA and ZERO 20 smartphones, alongside the brand new laptop lineup, the ZERO BOOK Series. Its newest smartphone ...