MSA Safety Cuts Ribbon on Expanded and Modernized Manufacturing Facility in Bristol

MSA Safety Cuts Ribbon on Expanded and Modernized Manufacturing Facility in Bristol (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) - Investment Enhances Production and Service Capabilities for Fire Protective Clothing Business Bristol, England, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in firefighter Safety equipment and technology, today opened a newly Expanded, state-of-the-art Facility for producing firefighter protective apparel in Yate, near Bristol, UK.  The Modernized Facility provides new and enhanced work areas for MSA associates, as well as much needed space for future growth and international expansion. Celebrated this morning with a Ribbon-cutting event, the building establishes MSA Bristol's Yate campus as a global center of excellence for fire protective clothing design, production and ...
