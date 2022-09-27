MSA Safety Cuts Ribbon on Expanded and Modernized Manufacturing Facility in Bristol

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) - Investment Enhances Production and Service Capabilities for Fire Protective Clothing Business, England, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/MSAIncorporated (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in firefighterequipment and technology, today opened a newly, state-of-the-artfor producing firefighter protective apparel in Yate, near, UK. Theprovides new and enhanced work areas for MSA associates, as well as much needed space for future growth and international expansion. Celebrated this morning with a-cutting event, the building establishes MSA's Yate campus as a global center of excellence for fire protective clothing design, production and ...