“Excuse me, where’s the information center? And the toilet?” (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) MONREALE – “Excuse me, where’s the tourist office?”, “Excuse me, where’s the toilet?” Sono queste alcune delle domande che i turisti, appena giunti nella piazza di Monreale, rivolgono ai vigili urbani, ai baristi, ai passanti. Per poi scoprire, con molta sorpresa, che un centro informazioni turistiche, in una città sede di un sito UNESCO, che richiama centinaia, se non migliaia di turisti al giorno, non esiste. Mentre per raggiungere i bagni pubblici, aperti oramai da diversi mesi nell’antivilla comunale, dovranno più volte chiedere informazioni perché il centro storico è sprovvisto di una segnaletica che ne indichi l’ubicazione. Quella dell’ufficio turistico a Monreale è una storia vecchia. Per un periodo aveva funzionato, in modo parziale, perché affidato agli studenti delle scuole superiori ...Leggi su filodirettomonreale
A march for social and climate justice: battlegrounds for new convergencesOnce upon a time, many could use ignorance as an excuse, but for ... There is Alberta, Canada, where tar sands mining has destroyed ... be it Trump's wall, the bulldozers that razed the Calais camps to ...
Ucraina: Videomessaggio di Sua Beatitudine Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Capo e Padre della Chiesa greco - cattolica ucraina nel 179mo giorno di ...... of their family, of their people, even the part of Russia where ... There is no excuse for those who use war as a tool to solve some ...my gratitude to all those who today clearly condemned Russia's war ...
Excuse where’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Excuse where’s