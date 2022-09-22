ADVANCING DESIGN WITH CIRCULAR TECHNOLOGY (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) MYKITA and Eastman present a film about the sustainable material Acetate Renew MYKITA and Eastman release a short film showcasing molecular recycling – one of the most revolutionary technologies for a sustainable world – as well as providing a look behind the scenes at MYKITA's Modern Manufactory. BERLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Joining forces earlier in the year to accelerate the transition to sustainable materials in the eyewear industry, MYKITA and Eastman now release an atmospheric short film that celebrates nature's capacity to inspire CIRCULAR solutions for a viable future. Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9080851-mykita-eastman-short-film-on-sustainable-material-acetate-renew-in-eyewear/ As an independent brand and progressive manufacturer, MYKITA is proud to set an example by being
