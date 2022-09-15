AP Lazer releases a new laser system to create an interactive shopping experience (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) - LANSING, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
AP Lazer® unveils the AP Lazer SN1812LR system, a compact AP Lazer open architecture engraving/cutting machine, combined with a fume extractor – ideally suited for retailers and entrepreneurs to create a memorable and interactive indoor shopping experience. The patented SN1812LR laser machine features a low rider carriage cart, allowing it to effortlessly move from its top position to the floor and can engrave objects of any weight, size or shape – adding personalization revenue onto store products. The system can fit into retail spaces without overshadowing displays, and all accessories are included. It features a fume extractor; a rotary table for cylindrical
