AP Lazer releases a new laser system to create an interactive shopping experience

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) - LANSING, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/AP® unveils the APSN1812LR, a compact APopen architecture engraving/cutting machine, combined with a fume extractor – ideally suited for retailers and entrepreneurs toa memorable andindoor. The patented SN1812LRmachine features a low rider carriage cart, allowing it to effortlessly move from its top position to the floor and can engrave objects of any weight, size or shape – adding personalization revenue onto store products. Thecan fit into retail spaces without overshadowing displays, and all accessories are included. It features a fume extractor; a rotary table for cylindrical ...