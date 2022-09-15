Call of Duty - Un impegno verso la nostra communityIl gioco base di The Sims 4 sarà gratuito a ottobreIntroduzione ai Mondiali 2022 di League of LegendsOsmo Action 3: action cam oltre ogni limite creativoTHQ Nordic sarà al Tokyo Game Show 2022Demon Dagger Appare in For Honor’s Year 6 Season 3NVIDIA e il meglio della tecnologia Back to SchoolAL VIA IL “GIOCO PER SEMPRE AWARD” 2022Ecco le nuove veline Striscia la notizia Cosmary e AnastasiaLaura Pausini non canta Bella Ciao : Non usatemi per propaganda ...Ultime Blog

AP Lazer releases a new laser system to create an interactive shopping experience

Lazer releases
AP Lazer releases a new laser system to create an interactive shopping experience

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 AP Lazer® unveils the AP Lazer SN1812LR system, a compact AP Lazer open architecture engraving/cutting machine, combined with a fume extractor – ideally suited for retailers and entrepreneurs to create a memorable and interactive indoor shopping experience. The patented SN1812LR laser machine features a low rider carriage cart, allowing it to effortlessly move from its top position to the floor and can engrave objects of any weight, size or shape – adding personalization revenue onto store products. The system can fit into retail spaces without overshadowing displays, and all accessories are included. It features a fume extractor; a rotary table for cylindrical ...
