Workai premieres in the USA during HR Technology Conference & Expo 2022 in Las Vegas | adding Employee App and new additions to its Employee Experience Platform

Workai premieres in the USA during HR Technology Conference & Expo 2022 in Las Vegas, adding Employee App and new additions to its Employee Experience Platform (Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) BIA?YSTOK, Poland, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Workai at HR Technology Conference &; Expo 2022 The largest HR Technology and services Exposition in the world gathers every year around 10,000 people: top HR experts, HR practitioners, journalists, and influencers. Workai chose this event to announce its biggest launch to date. Workai launches Employee App to engage frontline workers Workai is a European startup providing innovative Employee Experience solutions that combine internal comms, knowledge management, social engagement, workflows, and more. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced ...
