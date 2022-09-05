Kross: «La Premier è più ricca, ma non vince di più. Per fortuna non tutti i calciatori pensano solo al guadagno» (Di lunedì 5 settembre 2022) È un dato che la Premier sia in qualche modo il campionato principe in Europa, almeno stando ai numeri degli investimenti per i diritti tv. Questo perché i numeri non corrispondo ai risultati. Ha sottolinearlo ci ha pensato Toni Kroos, il centrocampista tedesco del Real Madrid, vincitore dell’ultima Champions, ospite di un podcast della “OMR” “La Premier League non ha vinto nemmeno un trofeo internazionale nella scorsa stagione. I ricavi da diritti tv sono stati di gran lunga i più alti in Inghilterra negli ultimi anni ma non è che le squadre inglesi abbiano vinto tutto. Per fortuna non tutti i giocatori guardano solo all’ingaggio ma anche alla possibilità di vincere dei trofei e crescere”. Il centrocampista tedesco ricorda il suo arrivo al Real nel 2014 “La miglior decisione che ...Leggi su ilnapolista
Kroos: “Premier League superiore Quest’anno non ha vinto un titolo internazionale” Alfredo Pedullà
Transfer window spending shows Premier League is at the peak of football’s pyramid of powerCasemiro bit his bottom lip, shook his head and pinched the corners of his eyes to stop the tears. As he stood behind the lectern, about to bid farewell to Real ...
