Lynn Hershman Leeson espone a Kingdom of the Ill

Lynn Hershman
Inaugurerà il 30 settembre a MUSEION Kingdom of the Ill, a cura di Sara Cluggish e Pavel S. Py?, secondo ...

Lynn Hershman Leeson espone a Kingdom of the Ill (Di lunedì 25 luglio 2022) Inaugurerà il 30 settembre a MUSEION Kingdom of the Ill, a cura di Sara Cluggish e Pavel S. Py?, secondo capitolo di TECHNO HUMANITIES. La mostra collettiva rientra quindi nel programma di ricerca a lungo termine avviato dal Direttore Bart van der Heide. Esporrà all’evento che si protrarrà fino al 5 marzo 2023 anche Lynn
