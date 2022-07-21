Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022) CHANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/A TrendForce EnergyTrend report for Q2 2022 says 56 cell, accounting for about 80% of all cell makers, can now produce 210mm, representing a year-on-year growth of 51%. Moreover, 23 module makers have nowedtechnology. As the cost of polysilicon keeps growing, the need to increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve IRR on projects has become more pressing than ever. Large and ultra-high power PV products are advancing rapidly because of high power, efficiency, reliability and immense cost benefits. They now account for 80% ofand shipments of, and, and have thus become the mainstream of the market. To download the full report, please ...