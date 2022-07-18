Cane incatenato sul balcone sotto il sole : liberato e multa al ...Marcell Jacobs si ritira dai Mondiali : fermato dai mediciGli Stati Uniti chiedono estradizione boss QuinteroAllerta arancione Francia per caldo recordMondiali Atletica : americano Fred Kerley oro nei 100 mDC League of SuperPets: Le Avventure di Krypto e Asso Recensione PS4LEGENDS OF KINGDOM RUSH è ora disponibile su STEAMEvento Apex Legends GaidenMultiVersus: open beta dal 26/07 al 19/07Kingston Technology annuncia la partnerships on Ninjas in PyjamasUltime Blog

Adyen supports Etsy in reaching ten million buyer donations through donation feature Giving (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) Etsy is the first company to leverage Adyen's Giving round-up feature, allowing customers to round-up their totals to donate. AMSTERDAM, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Adyen (AMS: Adyen), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, and Etsy, which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced today that Adyen has enabled ten million Etsy buyer donations to the Uplift Fund, administered by the Brooklyn Community Foundation. Etsy launched the Uplift Fund with the Brooklyn Community Foundation in February ...
